Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $39.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.53.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 22.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 197,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

