GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $52.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. GXO Logistics traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 8422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.19.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,302,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

