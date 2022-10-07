Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading Up 2.6%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.73. Approximately 2,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 56,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $145.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

