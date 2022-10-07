Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $24.71. 811,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,678,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.