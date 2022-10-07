Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.1 %

ITW stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

