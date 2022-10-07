Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.21. 25,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

