Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,178. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

