Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KBE traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,658. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

