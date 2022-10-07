Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for 1.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:FAUG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,368. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75.

