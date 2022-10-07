Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $21.81 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,555,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,342,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,289,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,589. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.81 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average is $234.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

