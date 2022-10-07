Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $100.59. 34,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

