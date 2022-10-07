Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.97. 6,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

