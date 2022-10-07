Graviton Zero (GRAV) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Graviton Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviton Zero has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton Zero has a market cap of $41,211.47 and $36,696.00 worth of Graviton Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graviton Zero Token Profile

GRAV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 20th, 2021. Graviton Zero’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,615,749 tokens. The official message board for Graviton Zero is medium.com/@gravitonzero. Graviton Zero’s official website is gravitonzero.com. Graviton Zero’s official Twitter account is @gravitonzero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Graviton Zero is https://reddit.com/r/gravitonzero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graviton Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton Zero (GRAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Graviton Zero has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Graviton Zero is 0.00075902 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,464.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravitonzero.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

