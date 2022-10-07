Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.26

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$64.26 and last traded at C$64.49, with a volume of 23335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GRT.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.86.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

