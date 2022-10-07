Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.50.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FOOD opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$64.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.