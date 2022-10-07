Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 302,884 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 3.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.07.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
