GoHelpFund 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,498.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $4,778.28 and $3,498.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007356 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @gohelpfund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is https://reddit.com/r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoHelpFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoHelpFund (HELP) is a cryptocurrency . GoHelpFund has a current supply of 23,000,000 with 12,147,167.052895 in circulation. The last known price of GoHelpFund is 0.00039945 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,244.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohelpfund.com.”

