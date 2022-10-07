Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. 48,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,831. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

