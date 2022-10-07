Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.