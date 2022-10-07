Gladian (GLD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,169.00

Gladian (GLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Gladian token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Gladian has a market capitalization of $26,220.35 and approximately $49,169.00 worth of Gladian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gladian has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gladian Token Profile

Gladian launched on January 16th, 2022. Gladian’s total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 tokens. The official website for Gladian is gladian.io. Gladian’s official message board is gladiantoken.medium.com. Gladian’s official Twitter account is @gladiantoken.

Buying and Selling Gladian

According to CryptoCompare, “Gladian (GLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gladian has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gladian is 0.0049126 USD and is up 35.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gladian.io/.”

