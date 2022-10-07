Girard Partners LTD. Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.53. 338,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,909. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

