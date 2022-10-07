Girard Partners LTD. Sells 73 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 577,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,146,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $266,928,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,484. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $261.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.