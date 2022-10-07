Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,980 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.72. 68,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

