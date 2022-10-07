Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 144,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,910. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

