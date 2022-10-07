Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 3,227 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 67,128 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,398,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.