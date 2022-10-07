Girard Partners LTD. Has $5.51 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.1 %

SHW stock traded down $6.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.12. 10,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $204.57 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

