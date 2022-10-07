Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.61 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $30.89. 883,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,599,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $248.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.