Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 56,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.03. 61,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

