Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.58. 78,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.