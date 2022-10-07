GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Up 0.8%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.74. 635,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,209% from the average session volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

