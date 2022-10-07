Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises about 7.5% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. XXEC Inc. owned 0.07% of Generac worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $10.60 on Friday, hitting $158.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.96. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.11 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

