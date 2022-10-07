Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:GENC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $138.52 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.