Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $138.52 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.