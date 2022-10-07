GemUni Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (GENI)

GemUni (GENI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. GemUni has a total market cap of $45,457.06 and $109,354.00 worth of GemUni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GemUni token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GemUni has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GemUni alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

About GemUni

GemUni was first traded on January 19th, 2022. GemUni’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,861,111 tokens. The official website for GemUni is www.gemuni.io. GemUni’s official message board is medium.com/@gemuni_official. GemUni’s official Twitter account is @gemuniofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GemUni Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GemUni (GENI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GemUni has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GemUni is 0.00935904 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gemuni.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GemUni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GemUni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GemUni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GemUni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GemUni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.