GazeTV Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $839,378.76 (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One GazeTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $839,378.76 and approximately $72,137.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GazeTV has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GazeTV alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GazeTV Token Profile

GazeTV launched on November 2nd, 2020. GazeTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,270,296 tokens. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @gazetvf and its Facebook page is accessible here. GazeTV’s official message board is www.gazetvf.com/news.

GazeTV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV (GAZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. GazeTV has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GazeTV is 0.00161335 USD and is down -34.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,455.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gazetv.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GazeTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GazeTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GazeTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.