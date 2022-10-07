Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 81,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 804,505 shares.The stock last traded at $10.43 and had previously closed at $10.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

