FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Verastem, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Verastem in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

VSTM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

