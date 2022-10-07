Futureswap (FST) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Futureswap (FST) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Futureswap has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $43,161.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Futureswap token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Futureswap

Futureswap’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 tokens. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @futureswapx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Futureswap’s official message board is medium.com/futureswap.

Futureswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap (FST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Futureswap has a current supply of 3,481,138.86850952 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Futureswap is 0.14385744 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $41,764.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.futureswap.com/.”

