Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.88

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

