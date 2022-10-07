Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.37 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.58.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRLOF remained flat at 0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.97. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of 0.82 and a 52 week high of 1.55.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile
