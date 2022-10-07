Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 243 ($2.94). Approximately 558,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 566,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($2.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Forterra from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £521.38 million and a PE ratio of 934.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.78.

Forterra Cuts Dividend

About Forterra

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

(Get Rating)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.