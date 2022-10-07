Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 645793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

