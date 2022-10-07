Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given New £135 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14,175.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $101.08.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

