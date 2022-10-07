Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLTR. Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLTR opened at £104.80 ($126.63) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12-month high of £146.85 ($177.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.43 billion and a PE ratio of -44.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of £100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,065.82.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

