Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.26. 3,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,001,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,097,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,205,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 558,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after buying an additional 535,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

