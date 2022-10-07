FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $39.78. Approximately 111,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 193,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYGV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 117,965 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

