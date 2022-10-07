Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.10

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 208304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FSR. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fisker by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fisker by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fisker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.