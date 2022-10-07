First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,469 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 4.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after buying an additional 14,462,959 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,301,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FPE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

