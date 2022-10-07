First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Decreased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 116,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 72,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

