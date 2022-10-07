First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.68. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

