First PREMIER Bank Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,131. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

